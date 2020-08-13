Teen dies after being set on fire, stabbed in New York apartment building

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – A teenager who was stabbed and set on fire in a gruesome attack in a New York City apartment hallway has died.

Police say 18-year-old Winston Ortiz spent his final moments fighting for his life, as his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives spent several hours Wednesday investigating what lead up to the brutal assault.

Police say the suspect was waiting for the victim in the hallway on the fifth floor. That’s when Ortiz and the suspect got into an argument.

The confrontation turned violent when officials say the suspect stabbed Ortiz three times before pouring gasoline on him and lighting him on fire.

Police say they have a person in custody in connection to the 18-year-old’s death.