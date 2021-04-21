Ted Cruz says Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin walks away free on mistrial

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Joe Biden’s comments about the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, provided potential “grounds for a mistrial,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Tuesday.

Biden had commented on the trial as the jury deliberated on its verdict, saying he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer and that he believed the case, which had gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, to be “overwhelming.”

Cruz criticized Biden’s comments before the verdict was announced, saying they risked providing Chauvin with a potential route of appeal if he was found guilty of the charges against him.

“Joe Biden decides that Maxine Waters shouldn’t be the only politician foolishly providing grounds for a mistrial or a possible basis on appeal to challenge any guilty conviction,” Sen. Cruz tweeted before the jury returned their verdict.

Waters sparked controversy when she spoke at a racial justice rally in Minnesota and urged people to “get more confrontational” when demanding justice for Black people abused or killed at the hands of police officers.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.