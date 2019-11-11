LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘Tears of joy’: 16-year-old cheerleader in medically induced coma opens eyes, moves hand

National

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a 16-year-old Ohio girl who has been in a medically-induced coma since last month shared several incredible updates this past weekend.

Emma Pfouts’ mother, Christina Weigand, of Norton, shared on Facebook that her teenage daughter opened her eyes, and also moved her hand and arm.

Last month, Weigand told WJW her daughter, a Norton High School cheerleader, suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction which then led to cardiac arrest.

Over the weekend, Weigand gave everyone a very promising update:  “Yesterday she not only moved her hand & arm, but she also shook her head from side to side as if to say no, don’t give up on me, I’m still here fighting. We don’t know what the future holds for Emma💕 but she has proven she makes miracles happen time and time again.”

Weigand also shared video of Emma moving her hand and wrote,  “I have NO WORDS, just tears of joy!! I just want to share this special moment with all of YOU because all of YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN WITH YOUR CONSTANT PRAYERS 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ for our sweet Emma 💕!!!!”

Emma’s mom said the teen opened her eyes and was able to track her for a few moments from the head of the bed to the bottom, “which is amazing,” she wrote.

Weigand is so thankful for everyone’s continued thoughts and prayers.

GoFundMe Account has been created to support Emma and her family.

Update day 21 EVENING: I have NO WORDS, just tears of joy!! I just want to share this special moment with all of YOU because all of YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN WITH YOUR CONSTANT PRAYERS 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ for our sweet Emma💕!!!! #PURPOSEFULMOVEMENT#WEDIDTHISTOGETHER

Posted by Christina Boyer Weigand on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss