(WHTM) – Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters, has passed away, according to a statement from the band’s Twitter page. He was 50 years old.

The band’s statement released on Friday evening said Hawkins’s passing was “tragic and untimely.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever,” said the band’s statement. A cause of death was not released and the band asked for privacy “in this unimaginably difficult time.

Hawkins officially joined the band in 1997 after touring with Alanis Morissette and recently starred in the band’s movie “Studio 666.”

This is a developing story.