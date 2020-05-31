1  of  2
Target temporarily closes 175 stores amid nationwide protests

CNN

TAMPA (WFLA) — Target has elected to close 175 stores after many nationwide protests have led to looting and setting fire to stores.

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” the retailer released in a statement Saturday night.

The store said that employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during the closures.

Target doesn’t plan on closing any Florida stores at this time.

Find the full list of closures here.

