Target recalls kids boots over choking hazard

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NBC) – Target is recalling 122,000 pairs of children’s boots that can pose a choking hazard.

The Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots in sizes 5 through 12 have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top.

The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink, and the “Jaren” boots in olive, black and pink with multi-colored polka dots.

Consumers should immediately take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

