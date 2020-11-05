Target recalls kids boots over choking hazard

(NBC) – Target is recalling 122,000 pairs of children’s boots that can pose a choking hazard.
The Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots in sizes 5 through 12 have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top.
The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink, and the “Jaren” boots in olive, black and pink with multi-colored polka dots.
Consumers should immediately take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
