Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits over choking, pinching hazard

(NBC) – Target Corporation is recalling hundreds of thousands of infant items that could choke or pinch your baby.

The first recall involves infant girls’ swimsuits.

Target says about 181,000 Cat & Jack infant-toddler one-piece rash guard swimsuits were sold in stores and online. Snaps on the clothing could break or detach and present a choking hazard.

The second recall involves nearly 300,000 infant rompers.

Target has received 16 reports of snaps on Cloud Island infant rompers breaking, detaching or missing, resulting in one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

If you have any of the recalled items, you can do one of the following options: