Target offering teacher discounts starting today

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) -Starting today, Target’s offering teachers a 15 percent discount in-store and online on school supplies and classroom essentials.

Teachers need to sign up online at Target’s website with your teacher ID in order to get the 15 percent discount coupon that’s good through July 20.

Also today, about one thousand Walmart stores across the country are holding teacher appreciation events with free cake and swag bags.

Several other retailers, including Michaels and Office Depot, have teacher discounts that kick in starting Sunday.