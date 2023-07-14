TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Erin Andrews, a well-known sportscaster, but also a former WFLA intern and daughter of WFLA’s former investigative reporter Steve Andrews, is sharing her journey from infertility and loss to surrogacy and embracing her new job, motherhood.

Andrews suffered from infertility for the past nine years. Several failed rounds of IVF and a cervical cancer diagnosis in 2016 did not stop Andrews from pushing ahead with IVF treatments, despite the physical and emotional toll.

“You feel like s—. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that’s the crazy part,” she wrote in an essay for Facebook. “It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful.”

Andrews and her husband, a retired NFL player, Jarret Stoll, later shared they lost twins via surrogacy.

But Andrews had one final IVF transfer to do.

“I just could not stop crying,” she said. “(Mack) was our golden embryo. He was our last hope.”

And after years of patience, waiting and hoping, Andrews and Stoll, welcomed their baby boy.

On June 28, Andrews and her husband found themselves running through a hospital to witness the birth of their child. Although, the sportscaster said she wasn’t sure she could handle watching the surrogate give birth.

“I’m not going to lie, I get really queasy, and I’ve been known to pass out,” Andrews, 45, told TODAY.com.

“We’re so into sports in our family and we were cheering for her like she was our quarterback,” Andrews says.

And with one push, their baby boy was born.

Now, Andrews is finding her footing with motherhood and taking things one step at a time.

“You know, I’m so far from being maternal in my life because I’m on a football field and I’m working with men,” she told TODAY.

Andrews said in the interview with TODAY that she and her husband’s competitive nature allows them to take on individual responsibilities and “nail it better than each other.” She says Stoll is better at burping, and she is better at swaddling.

She says she is now “paying it forward’ by sharing her story with her own struggles and talking to women who have been through infertility, IVF treatments and surrogacy, which has helped her feel less alone in a dark time.