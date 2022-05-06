SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A wanted homicide suspect from Tampa is believed to be in South Carolina, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Sherron David McCombs Jr. is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder firearm and three counts of first-degree murder firearm and tampering with physical evidence for his involvement in two shootings in the City of Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.

Sherron McCombs Jr. (Source: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

SLED said McCombs Jr. is believed to the in the Upstate region and along the border of North Carolina.

Anyone with information about McCombs Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8744 or click here to submit a tip online.

If an arrest is made from the information provided, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.