Tampa households could be eligible for federal assistance on 2022 internet bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of Americans may be eligible for federal financial assistance to help save on their internet bills in 2022.

On Friday, AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced their opened enrollment for the “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP), which aims to help more customers afford broadband connections for work, school, entertainment and more.

Under the program, the maximum monthly benefit will change up to $30 per month for certain households. Existing EBB customers will continue to receive monthly benefits of up to $50 per month through March 1.

Households will also have new ways to qualify for ACP according to the company, such as receiving WIC benefits or having an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

AT&T said the monthly benefit will remain at $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

All eligibility requirements for the program can be found at acpbenefit.org. For more information, visit at&t.com.