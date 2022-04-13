PAHRUMP, Nev. (WFLA) — Nevada sheriff’s deputies arrested two people from the Tampa Bay area after a middle-of-the-night vehicle chase through the desolate California desert on Monday.

28-year-old Klim Miro of St. Petersburg and 32-year-old Jade Hugee Tampa are accused of shooting at people in Tecopa, and at Inyo County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers who pursued them toward Nevada.

Nye County Sheriff’s Capt. David Boruchowitz estimated the suspects drove close to 150 miles before they were stopped at a roadblock just inside of the Nevada stateline.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said three SWAT deputies fired 14 shots at about 2 a.m. Monday to end a standoff on State Route 372, a desert highway west of Pahrump.

The dup were arrested and taken to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment. Wehrly said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.