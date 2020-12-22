Tampa Bay counties release coronavirus holiday testing schedules

TAMPA (WFLA) — Public coronavirus testing sites around Tampa Bay are releasing their upcoming schedules as the holidays approach but demand for tests continue to rise.

Here’s what we know so far about the various testing sites closing around Tampa Bay during the holidays.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

All public testing sites will be closed December 24-27 and January 1-3.

The Hillsborough County COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing and Information Line will remain open 24/7: (888) 513-6321.

PINELLAS COUNTY

The Tropicana Field testing site will be closed December 24-25.

Citrus County

The COVID-19 testing site in the Citrus Springs Community Center will be closed December 25.

