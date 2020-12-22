TAMPA (WFLA) — Public coronavirus testing sites around Tampa Bay are releasing their upcoming schedules as the holidays approach but demand for tests continue to rise.
Here’s what we know so far about the various testing sites closing around Tampa Bay during the holidays.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
All public testing sites will be closed December 24-27 and January 1-3.
The Hillsborough County COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing and Information Line will remain open 24/7: (888) 513-6321.
PINELLAS COUNTY
The Tropicana Field testing site will be closed December 24-25.
Citrus County
The COVID-19 testing site in the Citrus Springs Community Center will be closed December 25.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Tampa Bay counties release coronavirus holiday testing schedules
- Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages after saying ‘full statement’ on vaccine to come
- Second stimulus checks going out next week, Treasury Secretary says
- Clearwater flavored syrup company Monin sees success serving community during pandemic
- 2020 is deadliest year in US history