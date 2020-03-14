Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads

by: Natasha Anderson, WJW

Posted:

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Taco Bell is preparing its chains with the resources to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants, if necessary, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taco Bell says their 7,200 managers are “well-trained” and “prepared” to handle these changes and operate with excellent customer service should they need to temporarily close their dining rooms.

Meanwhile, the chain has increased cleaning procedures and continues to maintain safe food preparation. The restaurant is ensuring that no one who is sick works and will be paying employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work.

Taco Bell will be regularly revisiting their training and operating procedures and making adjustments as needed.

To Our Taco Bell Fans,

Like most of you, I’ve been reading the news about the spread of coronavirus and I am convinced that Taco Bell, our franchisees and team members have an obligation to do something to help stop this from spreading. It’s the right thing to do, but outside of increased cleaning in the restaurants like we’ve been doing, how can we make a larger impact?

As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary. Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing. We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe, and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love.

We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work. Our 7,200 managers are well-trained and prepared, and we’re going back to them to revisit our existing industry-leading training and operating procedures. Their personal well-being, safe food preparation, restaurant cleanliness and illness policies are our top priorities and are best practices from our operators from around the globe. 

Because our people are the heart of our organization, and we understand the impact these actions can have, we’re amending our sick policy at our company-owned U.S. restaurants to better accommodate our teams while ensuring no one works who is sick. We’ll be paying employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work. We’re actively working with our franchise partners to encourage a similar approach.

Our purpose—to feed people’s lives with unexpected good—guides us in times like these, and we are thankful for your support. You can count on us to keep you informed as new information becomes available.

Mark King
CEO, Taco Bell Corp.

