Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taco Bell is giving customers a reason to skip the snooze button Thursday. The company is giving away a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide.

To help coax customers into bed Wednesday night, Taco Bell even created a savory bedtime story titled, “Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults.” You can read the full illustrated bedtime story below.

For those worried they’ll miss their free burrito, Taco Bell is offering customers the chance to set a “Wake Up Call” by texting “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3. A pre-recorded wake-up call from Taco Bell will kick start their morning with a reminder that a free toasted breakfast burrito awaits them.

If you’re still craving more, the brand has also debuted a Breakfast Sleepwear Collection including a hot sauce packet blanket, pajama sets and eye masks.

The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 21. Taco Bell says the offer is valid via in-store or the drive-thru only, while supplies last. The promotion is not available with delivery orders.