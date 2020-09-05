T-Mobile to give millions of students free internet

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – T-Mobile is offering free internet to millions of students who might not otherwise be connected.

The program is called “Project 10Million,” and it’s a partnership with schools.

The more than $10 billion initiative will provide free wireless hot spots and high-speed data, as well as laptops at tablets, at cost.

T-Mobile notes from 50 million students are learning from home now.

It said the idea is to make sure technology gaps don’t cause achievement gaps.

