T-Mobile raises minimum hourly wage to $20 an hour for all employees

TAMPA (WFLA) – T-Mobile employees will soon be making more money.
The company announced all of its hourly workers will be making a minimum wage of $20 an hour. his will now apply to every single employee regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status.
In a statement released Friday, company CEO Mike Sievert said the decision was aimed at giving every employee a competitive wage and recognizing current employees.
He said most employees already make more than $20 per hour, especially when factoring in incentive pay.