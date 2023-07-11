LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a barricade at Caesars Palace on the Strip where an alleged armed man forced a woman into a hotel room.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell, it is not known if the woman is in a relationship with the man. He said the man pulled her into the guest room.

“She is still in the room at this time. The female has been heard from and is still OK.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. responds to Caesars Palace on July 11, 2023. (Credit: KLAS)

According to police, units responded to the hotel after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance in a room around 9:15 a.m. Police responded to the south side of the resort.

Police say a man refused to open the door and stated he was armed but Connell said officers have not seen a weapon, and what some believed to be gunshots earlier was the man throwing items out of the hotel room’s window.

Hotel guest Brooke Cantrell, who was in the swimming pool, said she saw someone throw what appeared to be a chair from an upstairs hotel room through a window, breaking it. The guest said police evacuated everyone from the pool area. The pool areas are closed but the hotel is open.

Caesars Palace statement:

We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information. Caesars Palace

SWAT and crisis negotiators have responded.