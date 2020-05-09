Suspects in Family Dollar security guard’s death arrested

Larry Teague Jr., left, and Ramonyea Bishop are wanted for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard over a face mask dispute.

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – The step-father and step-son accused of murdering a Family Dollar security guard in Flint, Michigan one week ago have been arrested.

Police arrested 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop a week after they allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar.

Police say Bishop was captured in a Bay City apartment complex on Friday afternoon while Teague was caught near a motel in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said two other people were also arrested 45-year-old Laura Mitchell and 43-year-old Terrence Finley for allegedly renting a vehicle in Flint, driving Teague to Texas, and buying him clothes at a Walmart in Harris County, Texas.

Investigators credit tips from the public for leading the U.S. marshals service and Michigan state police fugitive team to each of the men.

Leyton says Teague, Mitchell, and Finley are in the extradition process to be brought back to Michigan.

Teague is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Munerlyn was working as a security guard at the Family Dollar on May 1 when 24-year-old Brya Bishop, who is Ramonyea’s brother, went to the store with her mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, who is Larry’s wife.

Bishop was not wearing a face mask as required by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order and Family Dollar’s store policy during the coronavirus pandemic, so Munerlyn confronted her.

That’s when the group allegedly got into an argument, and about 20 minutes, Larry and Ramonyea returned to the store to confront Munerlyn shooting him in the head.

He died later that evening at Hurley Medical Center.