WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved with three explosives that were detonated at various Washington, D.C. businesses on Sunday.

Police said the first explosive device was detonated by a suspect on the sidewalk outside of a Truist Bank ATM at 4:30 a.m., and about six minutes later, another device was detonated on the sidewalk in front of a Nike store.

The explosives continued with a Molotov cocktail-style object being thrown at a Safeway at about 4:45 a.m.

All of the businesses were closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect in a light-colored hoodie and black pants. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gold- or champagne-colored Acura TL with Maryland license plate 17971CK.

D.C. police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a combined $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.