AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of murdering professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport a day after Austin police obtained an arrest warrant, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Monday in a release.

The U.S. Marshals upgraded the Armstrong investigation to major case status and are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to her arrest, the release said.

The release said Armstrong was dropped off at the New Jersey airport May 18, but no outbound flight reservations had been made in Armstrong’s name, the release said.

Armstrong, 34, is suspected of killing Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Texas for a race. Wilson was shot and killed the evening of May 11 at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin, police said.

Surveillance footage depicted Armstrong passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport May 14. Around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, Armstrong flew from AUS to the Houston Hobby Airport before connecting to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the U.S. Marshals said previously.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, wanted and accused of murder (U.S. Marshals Photo)

U.S. Marshals described Armstrong as white, 5’8″ tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has long, curly, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black-and-white tennis shoes and a black COVID-19 mask with a possible yoga mat holder on her shoulders.

On May 25, another warrant for Armstrong was obtained for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the release said.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips, which may be anonymous, can also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.