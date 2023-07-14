MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (WPIX) — A suspect in the decade-old Gilgo Beach serial killer case on Long Island, New York, was taken into custody Friday morning in Massapequa Park, a senior law enforcement source told WPIX.

The remains of at least 10 bodies were discovered in the underbrush along a 3-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach between December 2010 and April 2011, sparking a long-standing investigation into the serial killer case. The earliest victims could date back to at least 1996.

The accused killer is a man in his 50s or 60s, the police source said. He will be transported to Riverhead Criminal Court, where an indictment will be unsealed later Friday. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

On Dec. 11, 2010, Suffolk County police officer John Malia and his cadaver dog made a startling discovery in the brush off Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach, Long Island.

They found the skeletal remains of Melissa Barthelemy, an escort who had disappeared from the Bronx the year before. Her body was wrapped in burlap.

Two days later, the bodies of three more sex workers were found and the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) investigation was born.

By April 2011, six more sets of remains were found along Ocean Parkway, in the Gilgo/Oak/Jones beaches area, roughly 35 miles east of Manhattan. Some of the remains were tied to female torsos discovered in Manorville — 40 miles to the east — in 2000 and 2003.

The Gilgo Beach investigation might never have happened if a search hadn’t been launched for Shannan Gilbert, a CraigsList escort who disappeared on May 1, 2010. Police were looking for Gilbert on that December night when they found Barthelemy instead.

Dominick Varrone, who was chief of detectives when the discoveries were made, and other investigators think a frantic Gilbert ran screaming from a john’s house on May 1, 2010, and ended up trapped in an Oak Beach marsh, where she succumbed to the elements. Her body wasn’t discovered until a year after the first Gilgo victims were found.

But Gilbert’s late mother and family attorney, John Ray, believed that Gilbert was being targeted by the serial killer when she started banging on doors in Oak Beach in the early hours of May 1, 2010.

“They’re trying to kill me,” she’s heard screaming in a 911 call that was never released publicly.

But retired Chief Varrone has said the circumstances surrounding Shannan Gilbert’s hire by a client in Oak Beach don’t match what happened with the other victims.

News of a suspect being taken into custody comes a day after state police found skeletal remains in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway in Islip. It wasn’t immediately clear if those remains were linked to the Gilgo Beach case.