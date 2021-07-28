Suspect arrested in ambush killing of Alabama police officer

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the Chilton County Jail in Clanton, Ala., shows Javonte Stubbs, who was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama police officer on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Chilton County Jail via AP)

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have arrested a man in the ambush killing of an Alabama police officer who was taking a lunch break at home.

A prosecutor says Javonte Stubbs was arrested overnight in the shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer and the wounding of Moorer’s wife or girlfriend.

He says Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder following his arrest at apartments in Tuscaloosa.

He’s been jailed in Chilton County until a hearing Friday morning in Selma. Moorer was gunned down early Tuesday at the Selma apartment complex where he lived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss