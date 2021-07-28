Suspect arrested in ambush killing of Alabama police officer

This photo provided by the Chilton County Jail in Clanton, Ala., shows Javonte Stubbs, who was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama police officer on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Chilton County Jail via AP)

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have arrested a man in the ambush killing of an Alabama police officer who was taking a lunch break at home.

A prosecutor says Javonte Stubbs was arrested overnight in the shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer and the wounding of Moorer’s wife or girlfriend.

He says Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder following his arrest at apartments in Tuscaloosa.

He’s been jailed in Chilton County until a hearing Friday morning in Selma. Moorer was gunned down early Tuesday at the Selma apartment complex where he lived.