Surveillance video shows speed of deadly flash flooding in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A surveillance camera in Waverly shows how quickly the water rose last month, when deadly flash flooding caused extensive damage across Humphreys County.

The nearly 12-minute video, provided to News 2 by Michael Phillips, was recorded around 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, as record rainfall hit portions of Middle Tennessee.

Timelapse video shows catastrophic flooding in Waverly on Aug. 21. Video provided by Michael Phillips was originally 12 mins long, but is sped up 6x. pic.twitter.com/ZJmTs9AxH7 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTN) September 2, 2021

The video shows several vehicles washed away by the flood waters within a matter of minutes.

Twenty people were killed in Humphreys County as a result of the catastrophic flooding.