Surveillance video shows speed of deadly flash flooding in Tennessee

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A surveillance camera in Waverly shows how quickly the water rose last month, when deadly flash flooding caused extensive damage across Humphreys County.

The nearly 12-minute video, provided to News 2 by Michael Phillips, was recorded around 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, as record rainfall hit portions of Middle Tennessee.

The video shows several vehicles washed away by the flood waters within a matter of minutes.

Twenty people were killed in Humphreys County as a result of the catastrophic flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss