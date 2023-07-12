COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) — A Tennessee Orthopedic surgeon was shot to death on Tuesday by a patient who scoped out the clinic for “several hours,” according to police.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was killed by a handgun in an exam room at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics, which is located nearly 30 miles outside of Memphis. The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, it was a single-shooter event, and no one else was injured.

Police apprehended the suspect, 29-year-old Larry Pickens of Memphis, outside of the clinic just five minutes after the murder and was taken into custody.

The gunman was allegedly a healthcare worker and a patient at the clinic.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction,” Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

According to an online biography, Mauck specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries. He joined the clinic in August 2012.

Police said Pickens was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million by a judge. The gunman’s motive is still unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.