Surgeon General issues new warnings on marijuana, vaping

(NBC News) The U.S. Surgeon General has issued new warnings targeting the use of marijuana and electronic cigarettes.

The new health advisory from Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns that marijuana use can have harmful effects on a teen’s developing brain, as well as a growing fetus.

“We know now that no amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is safe. Despite the serious risks associated with marijuana, trends indicate that pregnant women and young people are growing more likely to use the drug- and less likely to recognize the risks,” Adams said.

Adams also said the drug being used today is more potent than it has been in years past.

“Not enough people know that today’s marijuana is far more potent than in days past. The amount of THC, the component responsible for euphoria and intoxication, but also for most of marijuana’s documented harms has increased three to five fold over the last few decades,” Adams explained. “And that’s before you take into account concentrated forms such as edibles, oils and waxes that can increase THC delivery even further by as much as an additional three fold. Or as I like to say, this ain’t your mother’s marijuana.”

Health officials are also warning about the dangers posed by e-cigarettes as well.

Hundreds of cases of a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping are currently being investigated in more than 20 states…

