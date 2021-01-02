Surfer vacationing in Hawaii saves woman struggling to swim in rough waters

(NBC) – An Australian surfer is being hailed a hero for rescuing a swimmer in distress.

Surfer Mikey Wright was vacationing with family on Oahu when out in the surf, a woman began struggling in huge waves.

Wright, who was recording the video above, gave his phone to his wife and sprung into action. He jumped into the water, navigating rocks to reach the swimmer.

“I was happening to be filming and then I realized and I was like wait this is going to turn really bad. And I… had a beer in hand and phone, and I was like ‘Shenay,’ my wife, like ‘hey take this, like hold this, I’ve got go,’ and I just started running down the yard, like stripping my shirt off, stripping everything out of my pockets and the gate was locked so I had to jump the fence,” he said.

Eventually, he caught up to her and brought the woman in closer to shore while battling massive waves. That’s when a group of people helped join in on the rescue.

Wright recounted the moment he knew the swimmer needed help.

“I got her in my arms and I just told her ‘hey you are going to be okay like, we are going to get in and we’re going to be safe,'” he said. “I got her in safely and it was pretty cool to see her son come running down the beach and just latch ahold of me and just like for a minute just wouldn’t let me go. He was hugging me so tight just saying ‘thank you, I thought she was gone’ and he was in tears and that was you know pretty cool to help out and bring his mom in safe.”

Wright also thanked his siblings for helping in the rescue.

It’s unclear if the woman suffered any injuries during the incident.