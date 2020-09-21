Supreme Court honors Justice Ginsburg with black drapes over bench chair

(NBC) – Black drapes have been installed at the US Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As is tradition, black wool has been draped over her courtroom chair, the court bench and the door leading into the marble courtroom.

According to the court, the memorial dates back to the 19th century and was first used after Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase died in 1873.

The court also said that the flags on the building’s front plaza will be kept at half-staff for 30 days.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: