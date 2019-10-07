Sunday is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day

TAMPA (WFLA) — Need a little extra cash, ladies? Call your parents Sunday because October 6 is your day.
If you’re feeling festive, call your parents and see if they partake in “National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day.”
If it works, you’re welcome. If it doesn’t, well, it’s not an official holiday anyway.
