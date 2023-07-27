TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky person will receive free Subway sandwiches for life as part of the restaurant’s campaign to find their biggest fan, as long as that person commits to legally changing their name to “Subway.”

Subway fans can visit SubwayNameChange.com between 9 a.m. Aug. 1 and 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4 to enter the contest. By entering the contest, fans will have to agree that if they are selected as the winner, they’ll legally change their first name to “Subway.”

The winner will receive $750 to cover the costs of legally changing their name, along with $50,000 in Subway gift cards, according to the rules.

A winner will be chosen via a random drawing on Aug. 7, according to the official sweepstakes rules.

Subway has about 37,000 restaurants in 100 countries and territories.