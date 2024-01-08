MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple faces charges after they allegedly assaulted a woman who went to their home to get her hair braided.

Jazmine Withers, the stylist, is being charged with False Imprisonment and Assault. Her boyfriend, Markell King, is being charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment.

According to police, the victim went to their apartment in Millington to get her hair braided by Withers.

The two got into an argument about payment and it became physical. Both Withers and her boyfriend reportedly kept the victim from leaving by blocking the front door.

Reports state that Withers began hitting the victim in the head and cutting the braids out of her hair. She also told King to grab a gun from the kitchen.

The victim said she saw King hold the gun, which had a flashlight attached to it. She was able to fight back and leave the apartment.

Officials said the pistol had an extended magazine with 12 rounds. There was no round in the chamber when officers seized it.

Officers later took Withers and King into custody. Both of them are set to appear in court on Monday morning.