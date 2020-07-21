Study: Rare gene may up pain threshold during childbirth

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – According to a new study, about one of every 100 women has a type of gene that gives them a much higher threshold for pain.

That’s the latest from a study published Tuesday in the journal “Cell Reports.”

Researchers at the University of Cambridge compared women who used an epidural to those who didn’t to see how they experienced pain.

It all came down to a defect in a gene that made it harder for nerve cells to send pain signals to the brain, meaning having a baby naturally wasn’t quite as excruciatingly painful.

That doesn’t mean birth is painless, it just means it takes more pain, like stronger contractions, for the pain threshold to kick in.

Scientists hope they can use what they learned to develop new medicine to manage pain.