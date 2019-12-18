Live Now
Study: Positive self-talk could help children with math

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Positive self-talk is a powerful tool. It can even help kids with math.

Dutch researchers looked at 212 children between 9 and 13. They asked them how competent they felt they were at math.

Days later, the kids took the first half of a math test. Then they were randomly assigned to talk to themselves before completing the second half of the math test.

Researchers found that kids who took part in self-talk that focused on effort such as “I will do my very best” improved their performance compared to those who didn’t.

Self-talk focused on ability like, “I am very good at this” didn’t have the same effect.

Other studies show that positive self-talk can also improve children’s performance in sports like handball, soccer and swimming.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal “Child Development.”

