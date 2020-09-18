Student forced to leave football game because of Black Lives Matter shirt

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia mother says her daughter was unfairly targeted at a high school football game last week for wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt

Phachita Wright says her 13-year-old daughter was at an Effingham County football game when two uniformed officers told her she would need to leave the game — saying she could come back only if she changed her shirt.

When Wright followed up with the superintendent about the incident – he sent her a link to school policy that bans political advertisements on school property.

Wright says Black Lives Matter is neither a political advertisement nor statement.

“‘Cause it’s just a shirt. It wasn’t, it isn’t, it means a lot to us, but we wasn’t wearing, she wasn’t wearing it as to mean anything other than — a shirt,” Wright said.

Wright says another student who was wearing an American flag shirt that contained profanity was never approached or asked to leave the same game.

The superintendent said the shirt with profanity was inappropriate and shouldn’t be allowed at school events.

Wright says her daughter was allowed back into the game only after she changed into a different shirt. She says she hopes the incident will open a dialogue about what is happening to black people in America and their right to speak out about it.