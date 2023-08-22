LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A student of a local school district in Clark County, Ohio, is dead and multiple other students are hospitalized after a bus crash Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at 8:16 a.m., a school bus carrying 52 elementary school students for the Northwestern Local Schools district was driving west on State Route 41. At the same time, a Honda was driving east on State Route 41.

OSHP said that the Honda drove left of the center line as it neared the bus. The bus driver swerved to the right shoulder to attempt to get out of the way. The two vehicles still made contact, leading to the bus going off the road and landing on its side.

(NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

(NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

(WDTN Photo/Aaliyah Seabrooks)

Of the 52 students on the bus, 23 went to various hospitals across the state. Medical crews took 13 of them while parents transported the other 10. While 22 had non-life-threatening injuries, a student was taken in serious condition to a children’s hospital. One student — who OSHP said was ejected from the bus during the crash — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old bus driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The Honda driver and passenger, who are both over 30-years-old, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and have non-life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck was there to adjust the bus for investigative purposes but it has not been flipped upright as of 12 p.m.

Tuesday morning was the district’s first day back to school. The school district sent a notice that the bus involved in the crash was on an “elementary route.”

A statement from the school district said that parents whose children were on that bus will be notified shortly. The district has also set up a reunification center at the German Township Firehouse in Springfield on 3940 Lawrenceville Drive.

The school district announced at 11:15 a.m. the afternoon preschool program has been canceled.

For the latest updates from the school district, click here.