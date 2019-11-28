Strangers surprise waitress with new car

(KTRK/CNN) – Adrianna Edwards, a waitress at Dennys, spends a lot of her time walking around Galveston, Texas.

Nearly every day, she travels 14 miles. Over the past few weeks, she’s lost 25 pounds.

She doesn’t do it though to lose weight. Edwards spends hours on foot to get to work.

“You’ve got to do what you got to do,” said Edwards.

But the long walks are about to end, thanks to a couple who sat in her section at Dennys.

“She wanted more ice cream, so I got her some extra ice cream,” said Edwards.

Hours after leaving, the woman returned not looking for ice cream but offering Edwards a car. It was no prank.

“This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it’s actually there, or if I dreamed it,” she said.

Edwards is about to have a lot more time on her hands. Walking to and from work would take her about 4.5 hours. With a vehicle, she can drive back and forth in about 30 minutes.

The couple, who wants to stay anonymous, heard about Edwards’ work commute.

They did make one request, however.

“And I gave her a note that said, ‘I know it’s Thanksgiving,’ but I said, ‘Merry Christmas, and that hopefully someday she’ll just pay it forward,'” said the couple.

“I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough I can help somebody else in need,” Edwards said.

