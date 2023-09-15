TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever wanted to turn your tastebuds upside down, now you can with seven new ice cream flavors inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Scoops Ahoy.
The ice cream flavors are now available at Walmart.
The unique flavors inspired by fan-favorite moments and characters and the “Upside Down” include:
- U.S.S. Butterscotch
- Triple Decker Extravaganza
- Chocolate Pudding
- Cinnamon Bun Bytes
- Pineapple Upside Down
- Mint Flare
- The Void
The ice creams are available in pint-sized containers and cost about $5 each.