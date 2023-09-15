TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever wanted to turn your tastebuds upside down, now you can with seven new ice cream flavors inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Scoops Ahoy.

The ice cream flavors are now available at Walmart.

The unique flavors inspired by fan-favorite moments and characters and the “Upside Down” include:

U.S.S. Butterscotch

Triple Decker Extravaganza

Chocolate Pudding

Cinnamon Bun Bytes

Pineapple Upside Down

Mint Flare

The Void

(Netflix)

The ice creams are available in pint-sized containers and cost about $5 each.