Storms blow entire Georgia home onto highway

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — A Georgia couple literally had their life uprooted during severe storms Monday morning when their home was picked up and moved off its foundation.

Debra Daniels initially feared the worst for the couple renting the house from her and her husband. A ferocious tornado tore through Upson County early Monday morning and sucked the home off its foundation and dropped it in the middle of Highway 74.

Debra said it took the part of the roof and chimney off their home as well as it churned over the trees, cutting them like a hedge trimmer.

“I was with my husband and all of a sudden, the rain, and I looked up and said ‘wake up, wake up! Oh my God!'” Daniels said. “It’s true, it sounds like a freight train.”

The sheriff’s office said no one was inside the home when the tornado struck.

By early morning, a department of transportation crew arrived to bulldoze the home and clear the highway.

Daniels said she’s stunned her home suffered a “Wizard of Oz”-like fate.

“I just can’t believe it. The house was built in 1950. This is just a nightmare.”

There was a tornado in Upson County Monday morning, but it’s still unclear if the twister moved the home.

The storms rolled across the south Sunday and into Monday, killing at least 30 people. Forecasters received reports of at least 40 tornadoes.

