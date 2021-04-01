Store cashier expresses guilt over George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill in return says he watched the Black man’s ill-fated arrest outside with “disbelief and guilt.”

Christopher Martin said Wednesday at Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that none of this would have happened if Martin had rejected the counterfeit bill.

“This could’ve been avoided,” the 19-year-old said, joining the burgeoning list of onlookers who expressed a sense of helplessness and lingering guilt over Floyd’s death last May.

Prosecutors used Martin to help lay out the sequence of events leading to the arrest, and also played store security footage showing Floyd in Cup Foods for about 10 minutes, adding to the mountain of video documenting what happened.

Martin said he immediately believed the $20 that Floyd gave him in exchange for a pack of cigarettes was fake, but accepted it even though store policy was that the amount would be taken out of his paycheck.

Martin said he initially planned to just put the bill on his “tab” but then second-guessed himself and told a manager, who sent Martin outside to ask Floyd to return to the store.

He said a manager asked another employee to call police after Floyd and a passenger in Floyd’s vehicle twice refused to go back into the store to resolve the issue.

Floyd was later arrested outside, where Chauvin pinned his knee on the man’s neck for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd lay face-down on the pavement. Floyd, 46, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.