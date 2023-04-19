(WFLA) — Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment when a stolen pick-up truck slammed into a police cruiser “at full speed” on April 11 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

According to the local authorities, officers were helping a Georgia State Trooper stop a stolen pick-up truck in the area of North Clayton Street when the truck lost control at the crest of the hill and slammed into an officer’s cruiser nearly head-on.

The officer and his recruit can be heard bracing in the moments before the high-speed collision.

Both were treated at a local hospital and later released.

“We wanted to thank our community, particularly those citizens that helped keep our recruit safe while our officer rejoined the fight,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Our officer relied on his training and remained calm during the entire incident.”

A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged, police said.