(NBC News) — The owners of a Southern California barbershop found an Olympic gold medal that was stolen more than a month ago, Anaheim police said Wednesday.

The 2020 Tokyo Games medal, stolen from the car of U.S. women’s volleyball starting setter Jordyn Poulter on May 25, was found in a discarded plastic bag Monday, police said.

The owners of Noel Barbershop, which is also in Anaheim, were cleaning up behind their property when they found the plastic bag with the medal inside, police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

“It’s possible that it was discarded and had been there for some period of time,” he said.

