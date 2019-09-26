Stem cells destroyed after freezer fails

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CNN) – Stem cell therapy is often used to treat cancer patients.

The cells are collected early in treatment and then stored in a freezer in case they can be used later.

But at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a freezer malfunctioned, destroying stored blood stem cells for 56 patients.

The hospital sent out a letter Wednesday apologizing but the letters were addressed to the children, adding insult to injury for one mother who says the news devastated her son.

The letter made a point of clarifying that no child’s health was in danger and patients can go through the harvesting process again, but she said it’s not that easy. The process of collecting stem cells can be grueling.

The hospital says it took multiple steps to fix the freezer and keep something like this from happening again.

They’ve also apologized for addressing the letters to children and say they’re reviewing their notification process.