Steak ‘n Shake brings back historic drive-in service amid coronavirus pandemic

(WJW) — Steak ‘n Shake is bringing back its historic drive-in service.

The fast-food chain recently announced the return of its car hop service that was popular in the 1950s. This decision comes as customers are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steak ‘n Shake says the service is now available at participating locations.

Customers will pull into the Steak ‘n Shake parking lot and park in a spot designated for the drive-in service, place their order through the restaurant’s app and select “car hop” at checkout.

Once their meal is ready, a car hop will deliver it to the customer’s vehicle on a tray that attaches to the car window.

Steak ‘n Shake says customers can either enjoy their meal from the safety of their car or sit at one of the designated car hop picnic tables, now available at participating locations.

According to the restaurant’s website, there are more than 50 Steak ‘n Shake locations in Florida offering car hop service. Click here to find a participating restaurant near you.

This throwback experience comes just months after the chain announced that 57 of its restaurants would be permanently shut as a result of the coronavirus-stricken economy, as seen in the above video.

Steak n’ Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, last year it had 624. Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.

