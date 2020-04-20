Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

States seeing lowest gas prices in more than 10 years

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Getting from point A to point B keeps getting easier on travelers’ wallets.

Gas prices keep dropping, due largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular gas is nearly $1.82.

That’s down about 5 cents from last week and just over $1 less than it was this time last year.

In some states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York and Ohio, prices at the pump are under $1 per gallon.

Analysts say the cost of crude hasn’t been this low since 2002, and they predict the cost of gas will continue to drop.

