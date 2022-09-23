TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While there are no plans for more federal stimulus checks, 17 states in the U.S. chose to give their residents payments to help offset economic hurdles from inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, or to cut down their state’s budget surplus, depending on statute. Florida, like those 17 other states, gave some payments out, but limited it to just 59,000 families.

The different states that gave money to their residents to help cover higher costs and continuing economic difficulties didn’t all give the same amount. Florida gave families $450 per child for any household receiving welfare benefits, caring for foster children, or providing guardian services in the state.

Other states gave single, specific amounts. For example, California residents will get up to $1,050 in a check between October and January as part of the state’s recent “Middle-Class Tax Refund.” The program was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June.

Colorado, on the other hand, is giving its residents $750 per person as a tax rebate. The move was passed thanks to a new law in May, signed by Gov. Jared Polis. The checks will arrive in spring 2023, according to the state.

In Delaware, state residents received funds as well. A $300 check went to each resident in May, thanks to a House Bill signed in April.

Georgia residents didn’t quite get a stimulus check, instead the state government gave everyone a tax refund if they’d paid state taxes in 2020 and 2021. Individuals got $250 if they were single or married but filed separately, while heads of household got $375 and married couples received $500 together.

Hawaiians got between $100 and $300, depending on their filing status and income level. The funds are still being distributed, but should finish arriving by Dec. 31, according to the state tax office.

In Idaho, House Bill 436 gave residents an income tax reduction and a rebate equal to 12% of their 2020 tax return amounts, or $75, whichever amount was higher.

Illinois gave residents rebates, either $50 per individual in a household or $100 per dependent for up to three children per family, in addition to a variety of tax relief efforts and expanded income tax credits. Payments are expected to start in October.

Indiana is giving residents $125, according to the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state owed its residents the refunds because state revenue had been “unprecedented” despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state’s auditor, Emily Boesen, said residents might get up to $325, since the $125 payments may be combined with a second, automatic refund of $200 each.

About 858,000 Maine residents got $850 checks in the mail for a rebate from the state due to a state budget surplus of about $730 million. The Governor’s office said the residents needed to file a 2021 tax return by Oct. 31 in order to get the payments.

Essential employees in Massachusetts, the frontline workers, received $500 payments from the state in March. Another round to continue the sending out the checks was performed in June, according to the state’s Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Overall, 540,000 Massachusetts workers got the $500 payments from the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Minnesota’s frontline workers were able to apply with the state to get checks of $750, but the applications closed in July.

Residents in New Jersey were given between $450 to $1,500 as a rebate for property taxes or rent payments, partially dependent on income level. Gov. Phil Murphy approved the measure in June. Payments will start in 2023.

For New Mexico residents, Gov. Michelle Grisham signed House Bill 163, which provided varying amounts of income tax credits and tax deductions to families and workers. In addition to payments of $175 per child tax credits and $250 tax rebates for residents, New Mexico is providing tax relief on feminine hygiene products, deductions for manufacturers, and income tax exemptions for veteran retirees.

In New York State, residents were given a tax rebate at a minimum of $100, dependent on what type of home they live in and what kind of credits they apply for on their property exemptions. The payments started coming to residents in August.

Pennsylvania residents were able to get between $250 to $650 as property tax rebates, based on income and how they pay for shelter. Those who own their homes were able to get between $250 to $650 based on their income, while renters could get between $500 to $650, but the highest income they could have to get those payments were $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters. An additional “supplemental rebate” program allowed some homeowners to get up to $975, according to the state government.

For South Carolina residents, a tax rebate option was given for anyone who filed their taxes for 2021, as long as its filed by Oct. 17. Residents will be able to receive up to $700, by state estimates.

In Virginia, residents are able to receive a tax rebate thanks to a law passed by the General Assembly. However, not every resident is eligible. The state said only those who had tax liabilities in 2021 are able to get the rebate, minus any credits paid for tax in another state or a low income credit for individuals, as well as deductions and subtractions. The maximum rebate amount is $250 for individual filers and $500 for jointly filed couples.