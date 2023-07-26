TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The statistics for mass shootings have seen a troubling upward trend since the first identified mass shooting in 1966.

According to the National Insititute of Justice, 16 of the 20 deadliest shootings happened between 1999 and 2019, and eight of those 16 from 2014 through 2019.

A study reported that since 2014, the nation’s seen around 4,000 mass shootings resulting in 21,000 deaths or injuries. A mass shooting is defined as an incident with four or more individuals shot or killed, not including the shooter.

As for the state with the highest rate of mass shootings? Louisiana ranked the highest per capita with around 4.3 shootings for every 100,000 people. The city with the highest rate was Washington D.C. with 10.4 shootings for every 100,000 people.

The only two states that have not seen any mass shootings since 2014 are Hawaii and North Dakota.

The study shows that 2.37% of the shootings were social-related, 15.8% were crime related, 11.1% were domestic violence, 1.4% were school or work-related and the other 52% were not placed in a category.

Mass shooting rates were highest in Southeastern states including Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As for Florida, the state’s rate is at 1.25 shootings per 100,000 people. The state has a recorded total of 237 mass shootings, with 1,345 deaths.

For the complete statistical list and maps, visit the JAMA Network.