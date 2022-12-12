TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina couple are thankful for a recent traffic stop that ended up saving their infant’s life.

Derrick Stroud and his fiancée Victoria O’Neal were pulled over by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper as the couple was driving nearly 100 mph along Highway 148 to get their infant daughter to an area hospital for help, WCTI reported.

Stroud told the local news outlet his daughter wasn’t breathing after suffering from RSV symptoms and knew he would likely be pulled over for speeding. The stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“It’s like God sent him to be there,” Stroud told the news station.

The couple said if it wasn’t for Trooper Matthew Brown’s quick actions during the traffic stop, their daughter may not have made it.

“He noticed that she needed help right away and got help as fast as he could and he knew what’s best for us,” Stroud said of Trooper Brown’s action.

Brown, a former firefighter and EMT, said he knew he had to move quickly to save the nine-week-old’s life.

“When I got back there, the baby was unresponsive sitting in the child’s seat,” Brown told WCTI. “I turned her head towards me and I could see that her lips started to go blue and she was having a lot of trouble breathing. Once I got her out of the seat, she started to breathe a little bit better.”

Brown recalled that the child’s color started to return as he rubbed her back to keep her awake. The trooper, who is expecting twins himself in June, said he’s just glad he could do his job.

“Thank you so much, I cannot express how grateful I am that you were where you were when you were,” O’Neal said. “From the bottom of my heart, that means a lot and I do thank you so much.