State Dept. elevates China travel advisory to ‘do not travel’ due to coronavirus outbreak

A Japan Airlines worker (L) wears a face mask while working inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. LAX is currently screening some incoming international passengers for a new Coronavirus which has left at least 25 dead in China and spread to multiple countries including the U.S. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – The State Department announced a warning on Thursday not to travel to China due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China,” the alert states, noting that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern earlier that day.

The news comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that the husband of an Illinois woman with Wuhan coronavirus is now infected with the illness — the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission in the United States.

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported outside China.

There are only 13 countries in the world currently designated Level 4 Advisories:

China

Central African Republic

Burkina Faso

Venezuela

Yemen

Syria

Somalia

Mali

Libya

North Korea

Iran

Iraq

Afghanistan

