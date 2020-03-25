Starbucks to offer free coffee to first responders, frontline workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks announced they will be providing free brewed coffee to first responders and frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, March 25 through May 3, any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or cold, at no charge. This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers.

Starbucks will also donate $500,000 to frontline workers, $250,000 going to Operation Gratitude to support the delivery of 50,000 care packages to health care workers and $250,000 going to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

On March 15, Starbucks switched its store operations to a “to-go” model to help encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss