Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NBC) – Starbucks announced Monday that it will now be requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against covid-19.

This comes as the company prepares to comply with the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test covid requirements for private businesses.

The occupational safety and health administration is mandating that companies with at least 100-employees enforce weekly covid testing or masking for those who are unvaccinated.

Starbucks employees have until Jan. 10 to disclose their vaccination status and until Feb. 9 to become fully vaccinated.

If they are not, they will have to present a negative covid-19 test no more than seven days before their next shift and once a week going forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss